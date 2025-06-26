The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the Mains hall tickets of the Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and other posts under Advt. No. 08-Exam/2023. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Main exam will be conducted on June 29 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5512 vacancies. Earlier, 3831 posts were notified.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Mains admit card 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement section Click on the Jr Asst and other posts’ admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Mains admit card 2025.