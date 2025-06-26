UPSSSC Mains admit card 2025 out for Jr Assistant and other posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the Mains hall tickets of the Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and other posts under Advt. No. 08-Exam/2023. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The Main exam will be conducted on June 29 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5512 vacancies. Earlier, 3831 posts were notified.
Steps to download Mains admit card 2025
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement section
Click on the Jr Asst and other posts’ admit card link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
