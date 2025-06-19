The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the document verification schedule of the X-Ray Technician Exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from July 16 to 28 in two shifts: 10.00 am and 1.30 pm. A total of 2163 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification round.

Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 382 X-ray Technician posts.

Direct link to X-Ray Technician DV schedule.

