Today, June 30, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO) under Advertisement No: CRPD/ CBO/ 2025-26/03 on State Bank of India’s ( SBI ) official website sbi.co.in . The recruitment drive aims to fill 2600 posts.

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on April 30, 2025. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the deferment notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SBI CBO posts 2025

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the Circle Based Officer registration 2025 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CBO posts 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of Online Test, Screening and Interview.