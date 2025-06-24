BPSC Assistant Professor DV schedule 2025 out for various departments; check details here
The Assistant Professor document verification will be conducted in July 2025.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Assistant Professor (Speciality) in various departments of State Medical Colleges and Hospitals. As per the notification, the DV will be conducted for Advt. No. 05/2025, Advt. No. 07/2025, Advt. No. 08/2025, Advt. No. 09/2025, Advt. No. 11/2025, Advt. No. 12/2025, Advt. No. 13/2025, Advt. No. 14/2025, Advt. No. 16/2025, Advt. No. 17/2025, Advt. No. 18/2025, Advt. No. 19/2025, Advt. No. 20/2025 from July 7 to 24, 2025, in two shifts: 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1711 vacancies.
Meanwhile, the registrations are underway on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in till June 30, 2025.
Application Fee
SC/ST/Women/PwD candidates of Bihar - Rs 25
Other categories - Rs 100
Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025
Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab on the homepage
Select the relevant advertisement for Assistant Professor posts
Register and log in to complete the application form
Pay the application fee, and submit the form
Download and print a copy for future reference
Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.