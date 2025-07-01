The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of CRP Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XV (CRP PO/MT-XV). Applicants can fill out their forms at ibps.in until July 21, 2025. The Preliminary exam will be conducted in August 2025, and the results are likely to be out in September 2025.

The Main exam and Personality Test are expected to be held in October and November/December. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5208 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification. More details in the notification below

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 applies to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for PO/MT posts 2025

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the PO/MT registration 2025 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PO/MT posts 2025.