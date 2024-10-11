IBPS PO admit card 2024 released, here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary exam admit card for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) today, October 11. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.
The exam will be conducted on October 19 and 20, reports ToI. The exam will be conducted for one hour and will consist of three sections — English Language (30 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (35 marks), and Reasoning Ability (35 marks).
The recruitment drive aims to fill 4455 PO/ MT posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download PO/ MT XIV Prelims admit card
Visit the official website ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PO/ MT XIV Prelims admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.