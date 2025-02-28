The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) will soon close the objection window for the answer key for the Group II Services Mains 2024. Eligible candidates can raise objections related to the answer key through the official website psc.ap.gov.in till February 28, 2025.

The Main exam was conducted on February 23, 2025, from 10 am to 12.30 pm (Paper I) and 3 pm to 5.30 pm (Paper II) at 13 district centers. A total of 92250 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).

Steps to check Group 2 Services Main answer key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 2 Main objection window link Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any Take a printout for future reference

