UKSSSC ADO application correction window closes today; here’s direct link
Candidates can make changes to their application forms at sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will close the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) application correction window today, May 21, 2025. Eligible candidates can make corrections at the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 45 vacancies for the post of ADO across cooperative departments in Uttarakhand. The written exam is tentatively scheduled for August 31, 2025.
Steps to make changes ADO forms 2025
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ADO 2025 form correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ADO 2025 form correction window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.