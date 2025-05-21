The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will close the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) application correction window today, May 21, 2025. Eligible candidates can make corrections at the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 45 vacancies for the post of ADO across cooperative departments in Uttarakhand. The written exam is tentatively scheduled for August 31, 2025.

Steps to make changes ADO forms 2025

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADO 2025 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ADO 2025 form correction window.