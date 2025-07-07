The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited ( DFCCIL ) has released the admit cards for the MTS, Executive, and other posts under Advertisement No.: 01/DR/2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dfccil.com .

The exam will be conducted on July 10 and 11 in various shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 642 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Junior Manager posts, 36 for Executive (Civil), 64 for Executive (Electrical), 75 for Executive (Signal and Telecommunication), and 464 for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

Steps to download Stage 1 admit card 2025

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Open Market Recruitment Click on the admit card link for Advertisement No. 01/DR/2025 Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

