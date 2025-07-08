RPSC admit card 2025 out for Research Assistant posts; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for the Research Assistant posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on July 10 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies.
Steps to download Research Assistant admit card 2024
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Research Assistant admit card 2024 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Research Assistant admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.