Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Civil Services 2018 Preliminary Examination on its website upsc.gov.in. The exam aims to fill a total of 782 vacancies - with 32 vacancies for persons with benchmark disabilities - in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Forest Services (IFS) and 20 other departmental posts. Interested candidates can register on upsconline.nic.in.

This year continues the trend of lesser vacancies. The notification for the previous year had announced 980 seats, the lowest in five years. For the years 2014 and 2013, about 1,364 and 1,228 vacancies respectively were announced. In 2012, a total of 1,091 vacancies were advertised by UPSC, with the number dipping to 880 for 2011. Of the 782 vacancies announced this year, 32 vacancies are reserved for candidates applying under the Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

Eligibility Criteria

Indian nationals between the age of 21 years and 32 years (as on August 1, 2018) are eligible for UPSC Civil Services examination 2018. Upper age limit relaxation is applicable for reserved categories.

Citizens of Nepal, subjects of Bhutan and Tibetan refugees can also apply for Indian Civil Services other than the Indian Administrative Services and Indian Police Service.

The Commission only accepts date of birth as it appears on the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or equivalent recognised by Register of Matriculates, or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate. No other proof of age is admissible.

Important Dates

Start of online registration for Civil Services Prelims 2018: February 5, 2018

Last date to apply online on upsconline.nic.in: March 6, 2018 (as per UPSC 2018 Calendar)

Date of UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Examination: June 3, 2018

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Results: To be notified later

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018: Start from September 28, 2018

Recruitment Process

The recruitment process for UPSC Civil Services examination involves three steps -

Qualification of Preliminary examination - an objective-type paper with negative marking.

Shortlisted candidates appear in the Civil Services Main examinations - subjective-type examinations in selected disciplines.

Candidates further shortlisted are required to appear for personal interview.

Results from the Civil Services Main examinations and personal interviews are then used to prepare the final merit list. Selected candidates are recommended to the various departments of the Indian Civil Services by a commission.