Applications are now open for the Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination which will be held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 3rd of June 2018. The nationwide competitive examination in India is considered for recruitment to various civil services of the Government of India such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service(IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and more.

According to the official notification released by UPSC, candidates are required to apply for the preliminary examination directly on http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The online applications can be filled up to 6th March 2018 till 6:00 PM. As a result of the examination approximately 782 seats, which include 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, are to be filled. As per the Government’s decision to increase access to jobs for the unemployed, UPSC will publicly disclose the scores of candidates through public portals. The main examination for UPSC civil services will start from 28 September 2018.

The preliminary examination will be held at 72 centres across the country and the allotment will be carried out on a “first apply first allot” basis. The age limit set for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 is 21 years to 32 years as on 1st August 2018. The relaxation of the upper age limit is available for reserved categories. The candidate must be a citizen of India for the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service. For other services a subject of Nepal, a subject of Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee or a person of Indian origin can also apply.

The UPSC selection is a 3-stage process, the first of which is the Civil Services Preliminary Examinations which is an objective type paper with negative marking. Shortlisted candidates in the preliminary examination move on to the second stage which is the Civil Services (main) examination. The last leg of the rigorous selection process is the interview stage in which further shortlisted candidates must appear for a “personality test”. A merit list is prepared and selected candidates are assigned to recommended departments.