Official State Bank of India Probationary Officer recruitment notification and online registration forms will be released in the last week of February 2018 on sbi.co.in. The online registration application form will be available on SBI’s official website https://www.sbi.co.in/ from the date mentioned in the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates must not be more than 30 years as of 1st April 2018 and not less than 21 years as of April 2018.

Age relaxation will be provided to schedule cast/schedule tribe category, other backward classes, person with disability, ordinary domicile in the state of J&K and ex-servicemen.

Students who have completed 3 or 4 years of graduation or have an equivalent degree from any recognised university or institution in any subject or discipline are eligible for the examination.

Exam Structure

Tier 1 - Preliminary Examination

Preliminary exam consists of 100 multiple choice questions of 100 marks in total. The sections include English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. The cut offs for each section is decided by the bank and might change every year depending on the level of difficulty. Candidates have to clear the sectional cut off to be selected to the next round. Negative marking for incorrect answers will lead to a penalty of one-fourth marks assigned to the question

Tier 2 – Mains Examination

Mains exam consists of descriptive questions in 4 sections of 250 marks in total. The Mains exams includes an Objective test and Descriptive test of 200 marks and 50 marks each respectively. The subjects in the main exam include reasoning and computer aptitude, data analysis and interpretation, general/economy/banking awareness and English language. Objective test has negative marking for incorrect answers which will lead to a penalty of one-fourth marks assigned to the question.

Tier 3 – Group Exercises and Interview

Candidates who have successfully cleared the previous two rounds will go through Tier 3 round, based on the order of their scores. Weightage for Group Exercises and Interview is 20 marks and 30 marks respectively.

The SBI PO admit card will be issued 10 days from the exam date. SBI will announce the results in 3 phases: prelims, mains and final interview round. SBI will publish final merit list based on final scores in main exam and interviews.

Important Dates