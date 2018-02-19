The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2018. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website http://ssc.nic.in. To download the admit card, the candidate will be required to login to the official SSC website and would require registration number, roll number and the password to log in.

Candidates can access region wise links to download SSC CGL Tier II Admit card

Important Dates