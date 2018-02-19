SSC CGL Tier 2 2018: Admit Card available
Region-wise Admit Cards and Exam dates released
The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2018. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website http://ssc.nic.in. To download the admit card, the candidate will be required to login to the official SSC website and would require registration number, roll number and the password to log in.
Candidates can access region wise links to download SSC CGL Tier II Admit card
- Central Region Admit Card
- Western Region Admit Card
- Eastern Region Admit Card
- North Western Region Admit Card
- Southern Region Admit Card
- Karnataka, Kerala Region Admit Card
- Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Region Admit Card
Important Dates
- Tier II Exam Dates: 17 February 2018 to 22 February 2018
- Tier III Exam Date: 31st March 2018
- Tier IV Exam Date: May/June 2018