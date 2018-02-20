The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 examination 2017-2018. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admission certificate from the respective regional SSC websites.

The process may seem a bit confusing, and if you are downloading your admission certificate, you will need to enter your registration number or roll number and your password or date of birth on the respective regional website. The CHSL exam aims to fill 3,259 vacancies and covers pay scales ranging from Rs. 5,200 to Rs. 20,200.

The 10+2 exam will be held from March 4 to March 26, 2018. The exam is held in three stages. The first is a computer-based examination for a total of 200 marks, with a negative marking of half a mark for each wrong answer. The second part is a descriptive written paper, which is for 100 marks with an allotted time of one hour. Candidates who clear these will be called for a skill and typing test.

