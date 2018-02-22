As reported by TOI, Supreme Court has held that Civil Services preliminary examination marks cannot be revealed under the Right to Information Act. A bench of AK Goel and UU Lalit agreed to Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) contention that disclosure of marks would compromise on the integrity of the examination.

The bench said in its verdict, “While balancing the right to information, public interest including efficient working of the government, optimum use of fiscal resources and preservation of confidentiality of sensitive information has to be balanced.”

The Delhi High Court hearing a plea from a group of unsuccessful candidates from 2010 had passed an order stating the UPSC needs to disclose cut-off marks of all subjects, scaling method, model answers, and complete results of all candidates.

The UPSC in its challenge to the High Court order said that one the reasons they are able to get the best teachers and scholars to be associated with the evaluation work is the assurance of anonymity. They added, “Once disclosure of answer books starts and the inevitable challenges (including litigation) from disappointed candidates starts, it is only a matter of time before these examiners who would be called upon to explain their assessment/award, decline to accept further assignments from the Commission.”

Agreeing with the Commission’s argument, the bench said, “Weighing the need for transparency and accountability on the one hand and requirement of optimum use of fiscal resources and confidentiality of sensitive information on the other, we are of the view that information sought with regard to marks in Civil Services Exam cannot be directed to be furnished mechanically.”

The bench believed that furnishing of raw marks can give rise of problems which may not be of public interest.