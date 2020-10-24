Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services 2020 Preliminary examination result today, October 24. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can check the result on the official websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates who have succeeded in clearing the exam are now eligible to appear for the Main examination of the Civil Services. The candidates need to fill up the DAF-1 and submit the same online. The link to submit the DAF will be active from October 28 to November 11, 2020. The Main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC Civil Services 2020 preliminary exam result.

The preliminary examination was conducted on October 4. This year the exams were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of May initially.

UPSC conducts Civil Services exam every year for appointing candidates to IAS, IPS, IRS, and India Foreign Services along with various Grade A and Grade B positions.

How to check UPSC Civil Services prelim result: