The pre-examination training call letter for State Bank of India’s (SBI) 2018 Junior Associate (Clerk) Recruitment was released on February 25th. The call letter can be downloaded from the SBI Career page.

The training is for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, as well as for ex-servicemen and religious minorities who opted for the training at the time of registration.

The exam is scheduled to be held in the month of March or April and the admit cards for the preliminary exams will be issued on March 1. This year the recruitment aims to fill 8,301 posts.

To download the call letter

Log in to https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html Click on ‘Pre-Examination Training Call Letter’ in ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) section. A new page will open where one can enter the Registration Number and Password/DOB(dd-mm-yy) to download the call letter.

The exam will be conducted in two stages. Candidates who clear the preliminary stage will have to appear for the main exam, which is scheduled for May 12, 2018.