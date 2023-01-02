The State Bank of India (SBI) will shortly release the admit card for the SBI Clerk Main examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI Clerk prelims 2022 for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA) was held in November and the results have been declared today, January 2, 2023. SBI has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies.

Candidates who qualified the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main exam. The main exam will be held in January. Details regarding the exam date, time, centre, etc are available on the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions contained carefully.

The SBI Clerk Main exam 2022 will be 2 Hours 40 Minutes in duration and consist of 190 questions worth total of 200 marks. There will be negative marks (0.25 marks) for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

Here’s SBI Clerk Mains 2022 exam booklet.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Main admit card 2022: