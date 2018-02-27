The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the marks of the recommended candidates for Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2017 Main examination. Vaibhava Srivastava topped the exam with a total of 977 marks.

The Commission had declared the list of recommended candidates on February 21st, which consisted of 46 candidates from the general and 54 from the reserved category. Nine candidates received provisional recommendations.

To check the marks

Visit UPSC official website (upsc.gov.in) Click on ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Indian Forest Service Examination, 2017’ in the ‘What’s New’ section Click on the link under ‘Documents’ column, to download the PDF file.

The examination was held in December 2017 followed by a personality test in February 2018.