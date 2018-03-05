Staff Selection Commission (SSC) agreed to the demands of the protesting candidates and recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged leak of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2017 held on February 21st, 2018.

In a notification issued yesterday, Commission Chairman Ashim Khurana said that he met a delegation of candidates and BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari who handed over a fresh memorandum demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged leak of question paper of CGL 2017 Tier 2 held on February 22nd.

The Commission stated, “It was also agreed that all evidences of examination-related malpractices submitted by the protesting candidates, including the screenshots of the questions taken during the examination from 17.2.2018 to 22.2.2018, will be handed over to the CBI for enquiry.”

Candidates have been protesting outside SSC office at the CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi since February 27th. The Commission previously had dismissed the protests as ‘instigated by coaching institutes with vested interests’.

The protest has received widespread support from various political parties. Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday to demand a CBI probe. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted in support of the candidates’ demand.