Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CS) 2018 online application process will end tomorrow, March 6th. The preliminary examination will be conducted on June 3rd, 2018.
UPSC conducts nationwide competitive exam to recruit for various civil services such as Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Indian Police Services, (IPS), and more. This year the Commission issued a notification on February 7th, 2018 for approximately 782 seats.
How to Apply online
- Log in to official UPSC application website: upsconline.nic.in
- Click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’
- Click on the link under the Part-I Registration. Read all the instructions carefully before proceeding
- Fill in all the details and upload all the required documents
- Make the fees payment and submit your application
- Take a print out of the application form