Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CS) 2018 online application process will end tomorrow, March 6th. The preliminary examination will be conducted on June 3rd, 2018.

UPSC conducts nationwide competitive exam to recruit for various civil services such as Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Indian Police Services, (IPS), and more. This year the Commission issued a notification on February 7th, 2018 for approximately 782 seats.

How to Apply online