PM Modi’s speech in London will be from historic Central Hall Westminster

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has picked the will historic Central Hall Westminster as the venue to address the world in his Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath speech.

The event will be broadcast globally live from the historic location.

India bag 66 medals at CWG 2018

The 2018 Commonwealth Games turned out to be India’s third most successful CWG of all time, with India bagging 66 medals (26 gold, 20 silver and 20 brozne).

India got the most gold medals in shooting (7), followed by shooting and weight-lifting (5 each).

Saina Nehwal got the last of the golds, beating India’s very own P. V. Sindhu in the badminton’s women’s final.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra to be honoured with Raj Kapoor lifetime achievement award

Maharashtra culture minister Vinod Tawde has announced that veteran actor Dharmendra will be conferred with the Maharastra State’s prestigious Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement award.

The 82-year-old actor has attained the unofficial tag of the “He-Man” of Indian cinema (and also the “Action King”), having starred in several films including Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Phool Aur Pathar, Chupke Chupke and Dharam Veer.

Privacy concerns: Facebook tracks non-users too, says founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg

People are starting to become concerned over Mark Zuckerberg’s respect for data privacy because the social network tracks people, whether they have accounts or not with Facebook.

Last month, too, there were privacy concerns when it became known that information about millions of users had ended up with the political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

If you don’t want Facebook (and other sites) to track and target you based, you can opt out by using browser or device settings to delete cookies.

WPP Chief, Sir Martin Sorrell, quits advertising giant

Martin Sorrell, who has run the world’s largest advertising agency WPP for 33 years, has resigned.

This comes after an enquiry into his person conduct was started, and before the results of this enquiry could be declared.

WPP has now hired two executives (Mark Read and Andrew Scott) as joint chief operating officers to handle day-to-day operations in his absence.

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets

RCB had their first win of IPL 2018 by defeating KXIP by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

KXIP had made 155 in 19.2 overs, and RCB partnership of AB de Villiers (57) and Quinton de Kock (45) added 54 runs for the third wicket.

