NITI Aayog and Google sign SoI to develop AI ecosystem in India

NITI Aayog and Google have signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) to work on a range of initiatives to help build the AI ecosystem across the country.

The aim is to develop India’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) ecosystem.

NITI Aayog will set up a national programme to conduct research and development in new technologies like AI.

India will use AI technologies to create better healthcare, improve education outcomes, develop innovative governance systems and improve overall economic productivity.

As part of the deal, Google will bring its online training courses on AI to students, graduates and engineers in numerous cities across India.

India inks $200 million loan agreement with World Bank for national nutrition mission

The Government of India has signed a loan deal worth USD 200 million with the World Bank for the National Nutrition Mission (POSHAN Abhiyaan).

The aim is to reduce stunted growth in children from birth to 6 years, from the current figure of 38.4% to 25% by the year 2022.

POSHAN Abhiyaan was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

Government approves 100 more One Stop Centres for women

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will set up 100 more ‘one stop centres’ to help women in distress.

The centres will be established in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Since April 2015, the ministry has set up 182 such centres across the country.

Over 1.3 lakh women affected by violence have been assisted at these centres in 33 states and union territories.

Scientists discover hidden reserves of water ice discovered under surface of moon

Scientists from Tohoku University in Japan have discovered the possibility that frozen water (ice) could be present under the surface of the moon.

The scientists have found a mineral called moganite in lunar meteorite, and it is this mineral which points to the possibility of the presence of water ice reserves on the moon.

If true, these water reserves under the moon’s surface could be large, and could possibly help in exploration of the satellite.

According to estimates, there may be about 1.6 gallons of water per 36 cubic feet of lunar rock, which could be enough for the needs of future lunar explorers.

Forests of Western Ghats vital for monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Study

The dense vegetation in the Western Ghats determines the amount of rainfall that Tamil Nadu gets during the summer monsoon, according to research by the Ministry of Environment and Forests& Climate Change, Govt of India.

The research team was led by Prof. Subimal Ghosh from the Department of Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

They found that dense forests of the Western Ghats contribute as much as 40% of moisture to the southwest monsoon rainfall over Tamil Nadu.

The study found that the forests of the Western Ghats contribute as much as 3mm of rainfall per day during August and September and 1mm per day during June and July.

The study also found that deforestation of the Ghats led to 0.25-degree C increase in surface temperature across the State.

Scientists break ground on vaccine for leptospirosis

A team of scientists from the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, Gandhinagar have identified a key peptide, which can be used to develop a vaccine against leptospirosis.

In the study, the researchers have identified peptide sequences that could bind with the bacteria, to create a vaccine for long-lasting immune response.

The researchers used computer-based analysis to analyse the genetic makeup of the bacteria Leptospira interrogans.

Leptospirosis is an infectious disease which can be transmitted via exposure to contaminated water or soil.

CBDT notifies changes to the double tax avoidance treaty (DTAA) between India and Kuwait