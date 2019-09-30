Congress wins in Dantewada; BJP victorious in Hamirpur, Badharghat Assembly bye-polls
In Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, Devti Karma defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Ojaswi Mandavi by a margin of 11,192 votes.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur Assembly constituency, the BJP’s Yuvraj Singh won by more than 17,000 votes and in Tripura’s Badharghat seat BJP’s candidate Mimi Majumder emerged victorious with 20,471.
The Left Democratic Front secured a victory with Mani C Kappan receiving 54,137 votes, defeating United Democratic Front candidate Jose Tom Pulikkunnel by 2,943 votes.
CJI Gogoi postpones all J&K pleas citing lack of time
The clutch of petitions related to blockade of communication in J&K saying that the bench does not have time to hear on so many matters and they have to hear Constitution Bench case [Ayodhya dispute] to hear.
Multiple petitions have challenged the communication blockade in the state, the alleged illegal detention of children, and the impact of restrictions on healthcare.
On August 28th, the Court had asked the centre and the state administration to respond to petitions regarding information blackhole in the region within seven days.
Imran Khan urges UN to demand lifting of curfew in Kashmir
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on on September 27th criticised India for its decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and for imposing a lockdown in the region.
The Pakistan prime minister asked if the international community had responded to atrocities committed anywhere in the Muslim world.
In a separate interview with CNN, the PM also said that he fears there is going to be a massacre in J&K region.