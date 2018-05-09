ISRO develops atomic clock for homegrown navigation satellites (or desi-GPS)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed an atomic clock that will be used in navigation satellites launched by the Indian organisation.

Atomic clocks are used to keep all the systems in a satellite in sync. They also help to measure precise location data, so it has GPS applications.

Currently, ISRO imports atomic clocks from a European aerospace manufacturer called Astrium for its navigation satellites.

The homegrown atomic clock is begin tested. Once it clears tests, it will be used in an experimental navigation satellite.

Government to expand Van Dhan Vikas Kendras in Tribal Districts across the country

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) has proposed to expand Van Dhan Vikas Kendras in Tribal Districts across the country.

The initiative is aimed at mainstreaming the tribal community by promoting primary level value addition to MFP at grassroots level.

The share of tribals in the value chain of Non-Timber Forest Produce is expected to rise from the present 20% to around 60%.

Around 3,000 Van Dhan Kendras are proposed to be set up in two years in the forested Tribal Districts of the country.

3rd edition of UNPCAP inaugurated in New Delhi

The third edition of the United Nations Peacekeeping Course for African Partners (UNPCAP) was inaugurated in New Delhi.

The course is conducted by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping in India (CUNPK) in partnership with the United States of America.

The UNCAP aims to build and enhance the capacity of the African Troop Contributing Countries to the UN.

NSIC signs MoU with MSME Ministry for FY 2018-19

The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for the year 2018-19.

As per the MoU the NSIC will provide marketing, financial, technology and other support services to MSMEs in the country.

NSIC also plans to enhance its activities in the areas of imparting entrepreneurship and skill development training.

The NSIC also strives to prepare SC/ST entrepreneurs to avail enhanced benefits under Public Procurement.

India ranks 4th in Asia-Pacific on power index

India has ranked fourth out of 25 nations in the Asia-Pacific region on an index, the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index, which measures their overall power.

India is rated as a “giant of the future”, but it lags behind in indicators of defence networks and economic relationships.

The Lowy Institute Asia Power Index measures power across 25 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region.

The index looks at countries as far west as Pakistan, as far north as Russia, and as far into the Pacific as Australia, New Zealand and the US.

A country’s overall power is judge across 8 measures of power - economic resources, military capability, resilience, future trends, diplomatic influence, economic relationships, defence networks and cultural influence.

