The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 exam results 2018 are scheduled to be declared on May 16th, it has been revealed on the website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The 12th exam conducted by Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Council (TNHSC) will be available on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu 12th class examination was conducted by the council from March 1st to April 6th this year. In 2017, the TN 12th exam results were declared on May 12th and students registered a pass percentage of 92.1%.

To discourage unhealthy competition, the education board has decided to not release the merit list and name of the toppers, according to a report by Indian Express.

The results will also be made available on the alternate websites dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. Students will also be able to access their TN HSC exam results via SMS, the details of which will be released later.

How to check TN 12th results