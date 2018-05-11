India and Panama sign two agreements on visa exemption and agriculture

India and Panama have signed two agreements on exemption of visas for holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports.

The second agreement was for strengthening cooperation in the field of Agriculture.

According to the agreements, two centres for Biodiversity and Innovation will be setup by India in Panama worth US $10 million and US $15 million each.

India sends second relief consignment to Bangladesh for displaced Rohingyas

India has sent its second relief consignment to Bangladesh to help tens of thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims, in Operation Insaniyat.

Indian Navy Ship INS Airavat sailed from Vishakhapatnam and reached Chattogram port (formerly Chittagong) Port with the relief consignment.

Indian High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over the 373-tonne relief consignment to Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzel Hussain Chowdhury Maya.

Since August (when the military intensified crackdown against alleged terrorist outfits of Rohingya Muslims), over 600,000 Rohingyas have fled Myanmar’s violence-hit Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Government launches Digital India Internship Scheme Portal

The Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ravi Shankar Prasad, has launched the Digital India Internship Scheme Portal.

The portal will make it easier for students to apply for internships online.

The MeitY’s internship scheme will offer 25 slots in each session (summer and winter) and each intern will be given a stipend of Rs.10,000.

The portal’s aim is to provide an opportunity for students to get first-hand and practical work experience under the guidance of a mentor.

Malaysia to get world’s oldest prime minister

Mahathir Mohamad has been sworn in as Prime Minister of Malaysia. At 92, he is the world’s oldest elected leader.

Mahathir’s coalition, Pakatan Harapan, won 113 of the total 222 seats, to replace his own protege Najib Razak.

Mahathir had been prime minister earlier, between 1981 and 2003.

This is the first time that a Malaysian prime minister is not from the UMNO party and not a part of the BN coalition.

India’s clean energy capacity touches 70GW: MNRE

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has revealed that India’s installed clean energy capacity has touched 70GW.

Another 38GW is being implemented, as per the data (as of March 31).

The country’s 70GW capacity is double what it was 4 years ago.

Also, around 56,000 solar power pumps were installed in the last financial year, the highest ever in a single year.

Renewable energy capacity of 11,788 MW was added during the last fiscal, again the highest ever in a single year.

India slips to 6th in Business Optimism Index: Grant Thornton survey

According to Grant Thornton’s quarterly global business survey, India has slipped to 6th spot in the business optimism index for the first quarter of 2018 - with a score of 89.

According to the survey, business sentiment is at the “weakest” in four years, but business optimism is at an “all-time high” globally.

The nations that came in top 5 are: Austria, Finland, Indonesia, the Netherlands and the US.

The report was prepared based on the results of a survey of 2,500 businesses in 37 economies.

Government approves green licence plates for electric vehicles

The government has approved green licence plates for electric vehicles.

The licence numbers for private e-vehicles will be in white, and for taxis it will be in yellow.

The aim is to make it easy to identify electric vehicles for preferential treatment in parking and free entry in congested zones, etc.

This move is to promote the use of e-vehicles. The government is even considering exemption from permits for such vehicles.

China launches satellite to monitor air pollution

China has launched a hyperspectral imaging satellite to make better observations of the atmosphere, which will focus on monitoring air pollution, a big concern in the country.

The Gaofen-5 satellite has the highest spectral resolution among China’s remote sensing satellites.

The satellite was launched as part of its high-resolution Earth observation project.

It was developed and produced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Gaofen-5 satellite was launched off the back of a Long March 4C rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province, and has a life of 8 years.

Telangana launches investment support scheme for farmers