Current Affairs May 11th 2018
India and Panama sign two agreements on visa exemption and agriculture
- India and Panama have signed two agreements on exemption of visas for holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports.
- The second agreement was for strengthening cooperation in the field of Agriculture.
- According to the agreements, two centres for Biodiversity and Innovation will be setup by India in Panama worth US $10 million and US $15 million each.
India sends second relief consignment to Bangladesh for displaced Rohingyas
- India has sent its second relief consignment to Bangladesh to help tens of thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims, in Operation Insaniyat.
- Indian Navy Ship INS Airavat sailed from Vishakhapatnam and reached Chattogram port (formerly Chittagong) Port with the relief consignment.
- Indian High Commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over the 373-tonne relief consignment to Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzel Hussain Chowdhury Maya.
- Since August (when the military intensified crackdown against alleged terrorist outfits of Rohingya Muslims), over 600,000 Rohingyas have fled Myanmar’s violence-hit Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh.
Government launches Digital India Internship Scheme Portal
- The Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ravi Shankar Prasad, has launched the Digital India Internship Scheme Portal.
- The portal will make it easier for students to apply for internships online.
- The MeitY’s internship scheme will offer 25 slots in each session (summer and winter) and each intern will be given a stipend of Rs.10,000.
- The portal’s aim is to provide an opportunity for students to get first-hand and practical work experience under the guidance of a mentor.
Malaysia to get world’s oldest prime minister
- Mahathir Mohamad has been sworn in as Prime Minister of Malaysia. At 92, he is the world’s oldest elected leader.
- Mahathir’s coalition, Pakatan Harapan, won 113 of the total 222 seats, to replace his own protege Najib Razak.
- Mahathir had been prime minister earlier, between 1981 and 2003.
- This is the first time that a Malaysian prime minister is not from the UMNO party and not a part of the BN coalition.
India’s clean energy capacity touches 70GW: MNRE
- The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has revealed that India’s installed clean energy capacity has touched 70GW.
- Another 38GW is being implemented, as per the data (as of March 31).
- The country’s 70GW capacity is double what it was 4 years ago.
- Also, around 56,000 solar power pumps were installed in the last financial year, the highest ever in a single year.
- Renewable energy capacity of 11,788 MW was added during the last fiscal, again the highest ever in a single year.
India slips to 6th in Business Optimism Index: Grant Thornton survey
- According to Grant Thornton’s quarterly global business survey, India has slipped to 6th spot in the business optimism index for the first quarter of 2018 - with a score of 89.
- According to the survey, business sentiment is at the “weakest” in four years, but business optimism is at an “all-time high” globally.
- The nations that came in top 5 are: Austria, Finland, Indonesia, the Netherlands and the US.
- The report was prepared based on the results of a survey of 2,500 businesses in 37 economies.
Government approves green licence plates for electric vehicles
- The government has approved green licence plates for electric vehicles.
- The licence numbers for private e-vehicles will be in white, and for taxis it will be in yellow.
- The aim is to make it easy to identify electric vehicles for preferential treatment in parking and free entry in congested zones, etc.
- This move is to promote the use of e-vehicles. The government is even considering exemption from permits for such vehicles.
China launches satellite to monitor air pollution
- China has launched a hyperspectral imaging satellite to make better observations of the atmosphere, which will focus on monitoring air pollution, a big concern in the country.
- The Gaofen-5 satellite has the highest spectral resolution among China’s remote sensing satellites.
- The satellite was launched as part of its high-resolution Earth observation project.
- It was developed and produced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
- The Gaofen-5 satellite was launched off the back of a Long March 4C rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province, and has a life of 8 years.
Telangana launches investment support scheme for farmers
- Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched an investment support scheme for farmers, called Rythu Bandhu (or “friend of farmers”).
- Under the scheme, all farmers who own land will be given Rs.8,000 per acre per year.
- A budgetary allocation of Rs.12,000 crore has been made for the scheme in 2018-19.
- About 58 lakh farmers in the state will benefit from the initiative.