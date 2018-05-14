Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the result of HSC (12th class) and SSC (10th class) result of 2018 today, May 14th at around 11:15 am. Students can access the results at the official websites of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The pass percentage for class 12th has been 68%. Around 7.6 lakh students had participated in the exam. Students of 10th class registered a pass percentage of 66%. Around 11.4 lakh participated in 10th class exam. In both the exams, girls outshined boys in pass percentages, according to multiple reports, the details of which have not been released yet.

The result was announced in Bhopal by the state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The result was expected at 10:30 but got a bit delayed due to unknown reasons.

The class 10th exam was held from March 5th to March 31st and class 12th from March 1st to April 3rd. Last year, the result of MPBSE 12th was declared on May 12th at 9:30 am and 10th class was declared on the same day an hour later.

Here is how to check the MPBSE 10th and 12th result

Log in to the official MPBSE website (mpbse.nic.in) Click on ‘Results’ Click on the link for 10th or 12th 2018 result Enter the required details and click on submit The marks will be displayed which can be printed out for reference

MPBSE had taken some strict measures to curb cheating and malpractices and had made them a criminal offence with an imprisonment of up to three years and fine of up to Rs 5,000.