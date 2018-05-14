The results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or 10th class, and the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or 12th class, examinations were announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today, May 14th, at 3 pm. The results are available on the official CISCE website, cisce.org, -and cisce.azurewebsites.net.

The pass percentage for ICSE (10th class) is 98.51%, and for ISC (12th class) is 96.21%. Last year the total pass percentage for the ICSE exams was 98.53%, whereas that for the ISC exams was 96.47%.

In the ICSE exam, the Southern region performed best, registering a pass percentage of 99.69%. The Western region was close behind, with a pass percentage of 99.67%, while the East region and North region secured 98.02% and 97.91%, respectively. Swayam Das with 99.4% from Mumbai topped the ISCE examination. In the ISC, Abhijnan Chakraborty from Mumbai topped the merit list.

How to check 2018 ICSE and ISC exam results

Log on to the official CISCE website, by clicking here. On the right side of the site, there is a floating tab that says ‘Results 2018.’ Click on this. From the ‘Course’ dropdown, select either ICSE or ISC. Enter your UID, Index number, and feed in the Captcha, and click on ‘Show Result.’ Your marks will be displayed, which can be printed out for reference.

Students of ISCE and ISC can also check their marks via SMS. For ICSE results, SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. For ISC results, SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

Key highlights of ICSE (Class 10) results 2018

The total number of participating schools in India and abroad was 2,161.

1,83,387 candidates participated in the ICSE 2018 exam, out of which 1,00,369 were boys and 83,018 were girls.

98,517 boys passed, while 82,146 girls passed the ICSE exam.

Pass percentage in major subjects (top 5): Computer Applications 99.99%; Economic Applications 99.97%; Physical Education 99.97%; Commercial Applications 99.96%; Hindi 99.91%.

Key highlights of ISC (Class 12) results 2018

The total number of participating schools in India and abroad was 1,034.

80,880 candidates participated in the ISC 2018 exam, out of which 43,052 were boys and 37,828 were girls.

40,883 boys passed, while 36,933 girls passed the ISC exam.

Pass percentage in major subjects (top 5): Bengali 99.92%; Hindi 99.72%; Computer Science 99.54%; English 99.44%; Biology 98.81%.

This year the CISCE announced earlier that it had reduced the pass percentages for both ICSE and ISC. The minimum pass percentage for class 10th or ICSE is 33%, down from 35%; and the minimum pass percentage for ISC is 35%, down from 40%.

Students can apply for a recheck of their examination papers within seven days from the declaration of results. The ICSE exams were conducted from February 26th to March 28th while the ISC exams were held between February 7th and April 2nd, 2018.