Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 Advanced admit card on Monday, May 14th, at the JEE Advanced official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced examination and have applied for the same can download the admit card from the website.

IIT Kanpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20th. Around 2.31 lakh students were declared as qualified for JEE Advanced from the result of JEE Main which was declared on April 30th. A total of 180,331 of qualified candidates are boys and 50,693 are girls.

How to download JEE Advanced 2018 admit card

Log in to official JEE Advanced website (jeeadv.ac.in) Click on the link for downloading admit card on home page Enter relevant information like Registration number, Date of birth, mobile number and email address and click on ‘Login’ Candidates can download JEE Advanced 2018 admit card

The candidates who clear this exam qualify for admission to 23 branches of the Indian Institutes of Technology. JEE Advanced examination is a computer-based exam conducted in two phases, Paper-I (9 am to 12 noon) and Paper-II (2 pm to 5 pm).