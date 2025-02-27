JEE Mains Session 2 correction window open at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details here
Candidates can make corrections in their applications at jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 28, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 or JEE Main 2025 Session 2. As per the notification, candidates can change their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 28, 2025.
The examination will be conducted between April 1 to 8, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 forms
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to make changes to JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 forms.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.