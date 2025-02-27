The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 or JEE Main 2025 Session 2. As per the notification, candidates can change their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 28, 2025.

The examination will be conducted between April 1 to 8, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 forms

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction link

  3. Login and make the necessary changes

  4. Save the changes and submit the form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 forms.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.