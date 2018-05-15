Delhi University will begin its admission process for the 2018 batch of undergraduate courses today at 6 pm. Students interested in applying for colleges that are affiliated with DU can log on to the DU’s official website, du.ac.in, and apply for the courses. However, St. Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College have separate online admission procedures.

Indian Express further details that the registration for undergraduate programmes will commence from 6 pm, but postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law registrations will start from May 18, and Ph.D and M.Phil programme registrations will begin on May 20.

Indian Express also said that this year the university has taken special precautions to make the process glitch-free.

According to NDTV, this year the university will allow for students to apply for the marks-based and entrance exam-based courses together. Apart from this, the same form can be used to apply to multiple courses. Up to last year, students had to register for entrance-based and merit-based courses separately

The university will conduct open days from May 21st to May 29th at North Campus in which it will provide details of all the courses and information about the admission process.

The following are entrance exam-based courses offered by Delhi University

B.A. (Honours) Business Economics

Bachelor of Management Studies

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis)

B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations)

B.A. (Honours) Humanities and Social Sciences

Bachelors of Elementary Education

Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports

B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindustani Music- Vocal/Instrumental (Sitar/Sarod/Guitar/Violin/Santoor)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Karnatak Music- Vocal/Instrumental (Veena/ Violin)

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Percussion Music (Tabla/Pakhawaj)

Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism in Delhi School of Journalism

The rest of the courses offered by Delhi University for 2018 admission are all merit-based, which means that class 12 marks will be taken into account.