The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE) (II) 2017, which is available on upsc.nic.in. The UPSC has also unveiled the merit list for the 2017 CDSE II exam.

The Commission has recommended a total of 192 candidates who took the UPSC CDSE II - 103 for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 69 for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), and 20 for the Air Force Academy (AFA).

Vivek Tharkoti, Debasis Sarangi and Ashish Rai bagged the top three positions in the IMA merit list. In the INA, Debasis Sarangi, Ashish Rai and Manish Rana secured the top three ranks, while in the AFA, Debasis Sarangi, Ashish Rai and Regatte Sai Kiran Reddy grabbed the top three positions. Many names feature on more than one merit list.

The Commission had conducted the CDS Exam II to fill in 100 positions in the IMA, 45 in INA Ezhimala, Kerala, and 32 in AFA Hyderabad. The Commission had recommended 3,701, 2,248 and 914 candidates for Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively, after the written test. The qualified candidates then underwent the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) test at the Indian Army headquarters.

The Commission has clarified that the recommendation is provisional and candidates have to clear the medical exam and have all their documents verified.

Candidates’ marks will be available after the final result of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017.

How to check CDSE (II) 2017 final results