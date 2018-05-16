The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the 2018 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or 12th class result on May 26th at 1:00 pm, according to News18. The result will be made available on the official MHBHSE results website, mahresult.nic.in. It should be noted that while there are reports of the date of the 12th result, there is no official confirmation of the Maharashtra result date.

Around 14.85 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra 12th exam. Among them, around 5.8 lakh appeared for the science stream, 4.79 lakh for commerce, 3.66 lakh for arts and the remaining from vocational stream. Around 9,500 junior colleges are affiliated to the MHBSHSE. The 2018 MHBSHSE 12th exam was conducted between March 1st and March 20th this year.

The 12th results will also be released on other websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in, and results.maharashtraeducation.com.

Here’s how to check MHBSHSE 12th result

Log on to the official MHBSHSE results website. Click on Maharashtra 12th board result link. Enter your roll number and other details. The marks will be displayed and can be printed out.

In 2017, there were reports of a paper leak on social media and so the board took strict measures to curb any malpractice this time around. The board organised workshops across all schools to ensure that no mobile phones were allowed in the examination centres. The Board also increased the number of flying squad members for surprise checks at examination centres.