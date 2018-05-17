Nokia X6 may get global launch, but with different name
The Nokia X6 was launched exclusively for the China market recently, but a Twitter poll by HMD Global gives hope for a global launch.
The Nokia X6, a high-end model by HMD Global, was recently launched exclusively for the Chinese market and it was believed would be an country exclusive. However, a recent Twitter poll by HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, asking if the phone needs a global launch, gives some hope that the rest of the world might be able to get its hands on the model too.
The Tweet by Juho Sarvikas on Thursday said, “Getting a lot of traffic on this so let’s ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too.” The poll ended a while ago, having received 92% Yes votes. However, it is not yet known how much credence HMD Global will give to the poll.
Meanwhile, Nokiapoweruser claims that a trusted source has said that HMD Global might launch the Nokia X5 and X7 in other parts of the world, but that the X6 will remain exclusive to China. The devices might be revealed during the global launch event in Russia scheduled for May 29th. And how the specification of these models fare against the X6 is yet to be seen.
All you need to know about the Nokia X6
The Nokia X6 is HMD Global’s take on all-screen phones. The phone boasts a screen size of 5.8 inches, a 16-megapixel camera, 6GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, and 64GB/32GB of internal storage with expandable memory.
According to NDTV’s Gadgets 360, the Nokia X6 price should be about Rs.13,800 for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage version, Rs.16,000 for 4GB RAM/64GB version, and Rs.18,100 for 6GB RAM/64GB version. The phone will be available in the market in China from May 21st.
Nokia X6 Specifications
|Details
|Specifications
|Internal Memory
|
64GB/6GB RAM
64 GB/4GB RAM
32GB/4GB RAM
|SD Card
|Yes
|Camera
|
16 MP main camera and 5 MP front camera with face detection
|Product Dimensions
|
147.2 x 71 x 8 mm (5.80 x 2.80 x 0.31 in)
|Screen Type
|
LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours
|Screen Size
|5.8 inches
|OS
|Android Oreo
|Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Ion 3,060mAh
Nokia X6 by HDM Global
HMD Global is a Finnish mobile company headquartered in Espoo, Finland. The company is largely run by Nokia executives who bought back the Nokia brand from Microsoft in 2015. The brand is known for its strong build quality and design. CPO Juho Sarvikas had previously said, “It [Nokia device by HMD Global] has the build quality that you expect from Nokia”.