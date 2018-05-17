RPF recruitment 2018: Railways hiring 1,120 SI and 8,619 constables, application start date June 1st
Out of the 9,739 positions for RPF recruitment, 4,517 are for women. Candidates can apply for the Railways postings from June 1st at indianrailways.gov.in.
Indian Railways has released a notification for RPF recruitment to 9,739 positions on its official website, indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 1,120 positions are for the post of Sub-Inspectors (SI) while 8,619 are for constables. The Railways is seeking a substantial amount of female candidates, with 301 Sub-Inspector positions and 4,216 constables positions reserved for women.
The direct link to apply online for all the above RPF positions will be activated on June 1st. Candidates can apply until June 30th, which will be the last date to apply for RPF constable positions. The last date to pay the Rs.500 (Rs.250 for reserved category) exam fee online is July 2nd while for offline payment it is July 5th.
A total of 509 SI positions (365 male and 144 female) and 2,833 (1,266 male and 1,617 female) constable positions are reserved for SC/ST/OBC category.
Candidates must have passed at least 10th class to be eligible for the Railways’ RPF constable positions; to be eligible for the Railways’ SI positions candidates must have at least graduate degrees from recognised universities.
The Railways’ RPF 2018 exam is expected to be conducted in the month of September or October 2018, and it will be a computer-based examination. Candidates who clear this stage will have to undergo a physical fitness test and a medical exam.
How to apply for Railways RPF positions (from June 1st)
- Log on to the official Railways website.
- Click on the link for Recruitment in RPF/RPSF-2018.
- Click on the relevant link (constable/sub-inspector).
- Click on the link to apply online. (The link will get activated on June 1st.)
- You will have to fill up the forms and pay the prescribed fees.
For more details on the 2018 Indian Railways recruitment for constables, click here.
For more details on the 2018 Indian Railways recruitment for SIs, click here.