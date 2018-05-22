The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the results of its Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) or 12th class exam science and commerce stream on May 23rd at 6:15 PM, a board official confirmed to the Hindustan Times.

Speculation surrounding the exact date of the RBSE 12th result has been doing the rounds for a few weeks. May 18th was initially believed to be the date on which the Rajasthan 12th results would be announced, and later speculation was that it would be May 20th. However, the 12th results did not come out on either date.

Students will have to visit the official website of the RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to access their results after they are declared. The Board is yet to reveal the exact dates for the results of the Rajasthan 12th class arts stream.

The RBSE 12th exam was held from March 8th to April 2nd and around 8 lakh students had appeared. A report by the Hindustan Times states around 42,500 students took the Rajasthan 12th commerce stream exam while 2.5 lakh students took the science stream exam this year.

In 2017, girls scored a pass percentage of 93.4% and 95.5%, while boys secured 90.03% and 89.45% in commerce and arts streams, respectively.

Here’s how to check the RBES 2018 12th result

Log on to the RBSE’s official website. Click on the link for the Rajasthan 12th result (commerce or science stream). Enter all the required details and click on submit. Marks will be displayed which can be printed out.

News18 had reported that the result for class 10 and class 8 Rajasthan board exam 2018 are expected to be declared in the month of June.