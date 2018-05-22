The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) has revealed that it is going to release the result of 2018 Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or 10th class exam on May 25th at 9am, according to reports by multiple outlets. Apparently, the SEBA secretary has said that students can access the result online at sebaonline.org after 9am and can collect their mark sheets from their schools from 11 am onwards.

The Assam board conducted the HSLC 2018 examination from February 16th to March 7th this year according to a report by the Indian Express. The report also states that around 3.56 lakh students participated in the exam.

In 2017, the Assam HSLC result was declared on May 31st and students had managed to achieve a pass percentage of 47.94%, which was the lowest in 15 years.

This year the Board had made special arrangements to curb cheating and other malpractices during the Assam 10th exam. Sensitive centres were identified and special arrangements were made; CCTV cameras were installed at all the centres to monitor the proceedings.

The Indian Express also reports that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which conducts the state’s 12th exam, might release the Class 12 result sometime in the last week of May. The exact result dates are yet to be confirmed, however. The Assam state 12th class 2018 result will be made available at ahsec.nic.in.