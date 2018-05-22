The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a result date for the 2017 CGL Tier II exam, as well as the 2017 CGL Tier III exam date. In a notification, the SSC has clarified that candidates need to clear both Tier-I and Tier-II exams separately of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 exam to be eligible for Tier-III.

There was confusion regarding the 2017 SSC CGL exam pattern and selection process, as a previous notification from the Commission seemed to suggest that candidates clearing the Tier-I exam would be eligible for both Tier-II and Tier-III exams.

In a previous notification, dated January 11th, 2018, the Commission had said, “the candidates who were declared qualified in Tier-I examination are eligible to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations”.

The Commission clarified in a notification that “only those candidates who qualify in Tier-II of CGLE, 2017 will be called for appearing in Tier-III. Therefore the aforesaid write-up of the result of Tier-I of CGLE, 2017 may be treated as amended to this extent.”

The notification also listed the tentative exam date for the CGL 2017 Tier-III examination as July 8th. There has been no change in the result date of CGL 2017 Tier-II exam and, as previously reported, it is expected to be declared on June 8th.

The SSC originally conducted the CGL 2017 Tier-II examination from February 17th to 22nd, 2018, but the exam was marred with allegations of leak and students also faced technical glitches during the exam. Therefore, the Commission conducted a re-examination on March 9th.