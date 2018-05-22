The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the 2018 term-end exam hall tickets on its official website. Students enrolled in various courses run by the IGNOU can download their exam hall tickets from the official website, ignou.ac.in.

The university will conduct its 2018 term-end exam in the month of June this year. Students are advised to check the official IGNOU website for the exact dates of their exams for the courses in which they have enrolled.

How to download your IGNOU 2018 term end hall ticket

Visit the official website of IGNOU. Click on ‘Hall Ticket June 2018 Term End Examination.’ Enter your roll number, select the programme in which you are enrolled and click on submit. Your IGNOU 2018 term-end hall ticket will be displayed. You can take a print-out of the same.

For the direct link to download 2018 IGNOU term-end hall tickets, click here.