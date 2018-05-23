The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2018 result was declared today, May 23rd, at 2:30pm. The WBJEE result was expected at 4pm, but it was released earlier. Students can check their rank card at the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.in.

According to the Indian Express, South Point School student Abhinandan Bose bagged the first rank at the WBJEE 2018 exam. Dedipya Ray from Haryana Vidyamandir and Archisman Saha of DPS Ruby Park bagged second and third position, respectively. The report also states that 64% of students managed to clear the examination, which is less than last year’s pass percentage of 85%.

Around 1.25 lakh candidates participated in the WBJEE examination this year. the WBJEE 2018 exam notification was issued in December 2017 and the exam was held on April 22nd, 2018. The exam was conducted in two shifts - paper 1 ran from 11am to 1pm and paper 2 from 2pm to 4pm.

How to check WBJEE 2018 result

Log on to the official WBJEE website. Click on the orange tab at the bottom that says ‘View WBJEE-2018 Rank.’ Enter your Application number or Roll number and Date of Birth and click on the ‘Submit’ button. The rank card will be displayed, and can be printed out for future reference.

The direct link to access the WBJEE 2018 rank card can be found here.

The WBJEE, which has been conducted in the state since 1962, is held by the WBJEEB for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses in universities and institute in the state of West Bengal.