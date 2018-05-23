Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) announced the Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) or 12th class examination Science and Commerce stream result today, May 23rd at 6:15 pm. The result was announced by the education minister Vasudev Devnani at BSER officer in Ajmer. Students can visit the official website of Rajasthan Education Board, rajresults.nic.in, to check their result.

Commerce students registered a pass percentage of 91.09% and Science students managed 86.6%. Girls outshined boys in both the streams with girls registering 95.42% and 90.33% and boys 89.23% and 85.08% in Commerce and Science, respectively.

The examination was held from March 8th to April 2nd and around 8 lakh students took the examination. Around 42.5 thousand students participated in the commerce stream exam and 2.5 lakhs in science stream.

Here is how to check the BSER 2018 12th Science and Commerce result

Log in to RBSE official result website Click on the 12th Commerce or Science result link Enter the Roll number and click on Submit The marks will be displayed which can be printed out

Direct link to check BSER 12th Science result is here.

Direct link to check BSER 12th Commerce result is here.

BSER 2018 12th results via SMS

Science stream: SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

Commerce stream: SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

In 2017, the pass percentage for science stream was 90.36% and 90.88% for Commerce. The result was declared on June 8 in 2017. The board is expected to declare the result of class 12th Humanities stream and class 10th in the first week of June, as earlier reported.