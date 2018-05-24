The Gujarat 10th result date has been revealed for the 2018 GSEB board exam. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the results of the Gujarat Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class exam on May 28th at 8am, according to an official notification.

The results will be released on the GSHSEB’s official website, gseb.org. The Gujarat 10th results will also be made available at an alternate website, gipl.net, at the same time from 8am on May 28th.

According to the official notification (which is in Gujarati), the mark sheets will be distributed at the district examination centre on May 28th from 11am to 2pm.

Here is how to check the GSEB 10th result

Log on to the official Gujarat Board website. Enter your seat number and click on ‘Go.’ Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can print it out for future reference.

According to NDTV, around 10 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat SSC 2018 examination, which was held from March 12th onwards. In 2017, Gujarat SSC students had registered a pass percentage of 68.24%.