WB 2018 Board Result: 12th class results expected before June 10th; 10th result expected in May
According to reports, the Council is trying to release the 12th class results before June 10th and 10th class in the last week of May.
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) revealed the details of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or 12th class and Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class results. Indian Express reports that WBCHSE President Mahua Das said that the Council is trying to release the HSC result before June 10th, ‘maintaining the verdict of Supreme Court’.
The report also added that it will release the result of SSC exams before HSC and is expected to release the result of 10th class in the month of May itself.
Students can access their result of both the exams in the official result websites of WBCHSE, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in.
The 12th exam was conducted from March 27th to April 11th, whereas the 10th exam was held from March 12th to March 21st. In 2017, 10th class students had secured a pass percentage of 85.65% and 12th class students had registered a pass percentage of 80.04%.
Here is how to check the WBCHSE 10th and 12th results
- Log in to the WBCHSE official results website
- Click on the 10th or 12th class result, whichever is relevant
- Enter the roll number in the field and click on ‘Submit’
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out