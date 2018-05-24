West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) revealed the details of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or 12th class and Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class results. Indian Express reports that WBCHSE President Mahua Das said that the Council is trying to release the HSC result before June 10th, ‘maintaining the verdict of Supreme Court’.

The report also added that it will release the result of SSC exams before HSC and is expected to release the result of 10th class in the month of May itself.

Students can access their result of both the exams in the official result websites of WBCHSE, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in.

The 12th exam was conducted from March 27th to April 11th, whereas the 10th exam was held from March 12th to March 21st. In 2017, 10th class students had secured a pass percentage of 85.65% and 12th class students had registered a pass percentage of 80.04%.

Here is how to check the WBCHSE 10th and 12th results