Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) 2018 result and rank cards were released today, May 24th, at 4 pm. Candidates can check the result at the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also check the result at manabadi.co.in.

Over 30,000 candidates had participated in the TS-ECET 2018 examination which was held on May 9th. The examination was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological (JNT) University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Here is how to check TS-ECET 2018 Entrance Exam results

Visit the official TS-ECET website or click on this link to get direct access to the result page. Click on ‘View Rank Card’ in the home page Enter ECET hall ticket number, Registration Number, and Date of birth and click on ‘View Rank Card’ The result and rank will be displayed

The examination is conducted for lateral admission to second year of BE/B.Tech for Diploma Holders and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree Holders.