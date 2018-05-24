Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result of Goa 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class result tomorrow, May 25th at 12 noon, according to the board’s notification. The Board has put up a countdown timer on the SSC result page.

The notification says, “The distribution of passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks of S.S.C Examination to the schools will be on 28th May 2018 at 10.00 a.m to 01.00 p.m.”

The result will be released on the GBSHSE official website, gbshse.gov.in. The result can also be accessed at the following websites:

Here is how to access the Goa SSC 2018 result

Log in to the official GBSHSE website Click on ‘SSC Results’ tab Enter the required details The marks will be displayed which can be printed out

Students can also access the results via text message by pre-registering at exametc.com. Alternatively, they can access results via SMS in the following ways:

Text GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Text GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

Text GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

Text GB10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

Goa 10th class examination was held from April 2nd to April 21st and a total number of 20,253 students appeared for the exam. In 2017, the board had registered a pass percentage of 91.57% for 10th class.