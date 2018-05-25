Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the result of Goa 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or 10th class result today, May 25th at 12 noon. The Board had put up a countdown timer on the result page in run up to the SSC result. Students can access the result at the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

Students scored a pass percentage of 89.64%. A total of 20,238 students participated in the exam and 18,142 cleared it, according to Times of India. De Sousa John topped the examination by scoring 581 out of 600 marks which is 96.83%. Kamat Naguesh bagged the second rank with 577 marks and Abhijit Tilgul third with 576 marks. In 2017, the board had registered a pass percentage of 91.57% for 10th class. Goa 2018 10th examination was held from April 2nd to April 21st.

Here is how to access the Goa Board SSC 2018 results

Log in to the official GBSHSE website Click on ‘SSC Results’ tab Enter the required details The marks will be displayed which can be printed out

Students can also access the results via text message by registering at exametc.com. Alternatively, they can access results via SMS in the following ways:

Text GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Text GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

Text GOA10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

Text GB10<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

The result can also be accessed at the following websites:

The distribution of SSC Examination passing certificate cum statement of marks to the schools will be done on 28th May 2018 from 10.00 am to 01.00 pm.