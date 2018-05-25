HRD ministry launches Samagra Shiksha scheme

Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar, launched the Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education.

Samagra Shiksha aims to improve the quality of education, enhancing the Learning outcomes and using technology to empower children and teachers.

Learning from pre-school to class 12 levels is covered under the scheme, which has elements of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamk Shiksha Abhiyan and teacher education.

Samagra Shiksha is focused on digital education.

India 44th in competitive rankings, USA tops: Report

In the global competitive rankings, India climbed one spot to reach 44th position.

The rankings, which are given by the IMD World Competitiveness Center, take into account 63 countries.

The top 5 most competitive economies in the world are USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

CSC, SIDBI ink pact for financial support to village level entrepreneurs

An MoU effect was signed between the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Common Service Centres (CSC).

The MoU will provide financial support to village level entrepreneurs who operate the CSCs.

The Common Service Centres act as access points for delivery of electronic services.

Cabinet nod for India’s first sports varsity to be set up in Manipur

The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance to set up the country’s first national sports university in Manipur.

A bill to set up the university in Imphal (west) is pending in the Parliament.

Once the President signs the ordinance, things should move quickly, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Govt reconstitutes FSDC, includes secretaries from revenue dept, MeitY

The government has reconstituted the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) to include secretaries from the revenue department as well as Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY).

The new members of the FSDC are Minister of State for Finance (who is in-charge of the Department of Economic Affairs); Secretary, Department of Revenue; and Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The council comprises RBI Governor, Sebi Chairman, finance secretary, and secretaries in the departments of Economic Affairs, Financial Services and Corporate Affairs.

The FSDC was set up to maintain financial stability, enhance inter-regulatory coordination and promote financial sector development.

Airtel Payments Bank appoints Anubrata Biswas as MD and CEO

Airtel Payments Bank has appointed Anubrata Biswas as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The position has been vacant since the end of December last year when Shashi Arora quit.

Biswas will be responsible for taking convenient and innovative digital banking services to the doorstep of every Indian.

Prior to joining Airtel Payments Bank, Biswas was the joint general manager and South India retail business head for ICICI Bank.

