Current Affairs May 25th 2018
HRD ministry launches Samagra Shiksha scheme
- Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar, launched the Samagra Shiksha scheme for school education.
- Samagra Shiksha aims to improve the quality of education, enhancing the Learning outcomes and using technology to empower children and teachers.
- Learning from pre-school to class 12 levels is covered under the scheme, which has elements of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamk Shiksha Abhiyan and teacher education.
- Samagra Shiksha is focused on digital education.
India 44th in competitive rankings, USA tops: Report
- In the global competitive rankings, India climbed one spot to reach 44th position.
- The rankings, which are given by the IMD World Competitiveness Center, take into account 63 countries.
- The top 5 most competitive economies in the world are USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
CSC, SIDBI ink pact for financial support to village level entrepreneurs
- An MoU effect was signed between the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Common Service Centres (CSC).
- The MoU will provide financial support to village level entrepreneurs who operate the CSCs.
- The Common Service Centres act as access points for delivery of electronic services.
Cabinet nod for India’s first sports varsity to be set up in Manipur
- The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance to set up the country’s first national sports university in Manipur.
- A bill to set up the university in Imphal (west) is pending in the Parliament.
- Once the President signs the ordinance, things should move quickly, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
Govt reconstitutes FSDC, includes secretaries from revenue dept, MeitY
- The government has reconstituted the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) to include secretaries from the revenue department as well as Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY).
- The new members of the FSDC are Minister of State for Finance (who is in-charge of the Department of Economic Affairs); Secretary, Department of Revenue; and Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
- The council comprises RBI Governor, Sebi Chairman, finance secretary, and secretaries in the departments of Economic Affairs, Financial Services and Corporate Affairs.
- The FSDC was set up to maintain financial stability, enhance inter-regulatory coordination and promote financial sector development.
Airtel Payments Bank appoints Anubrata Biswas as MD and CEO
- Airtel Payments Bank has appointed Anubrata Biswas as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
- The position has been vacant since the end of December last year when Shashi Arora quit.
- Biswas will be responsible for taking convenient and innovative digital banking services to the doorstep of every Indian.
- Prior to joining Airtel Payments Bank, Biswas was the joint general manager and South India retail business head for ICICI Bank.
Mission Innovation Ministerial meeting held in Sweden
- The third Mission Innovation Ministerial meeting was held in Malmo, Sweden.
- Ministers and high-level delegates from 23 nations participated.
- Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, led the Indian delegation.
- Mission Innovation aims at accelerating clean energy innovations.
- India is founding member of Mission Innovation and part of the Steering Committee.