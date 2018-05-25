The Uttarakhand 10th, 11th and 12th results have been given a firm date. The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will release the results of the exams tomorrow, May 26th, 2018. Students will be able to check their Uttarakhand 10th, 11th and 12th results on uaresults.nic.in.

Earlier this release date for the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th exam results was speculated, but now it has been confirmed. In fact, even the Uttarakhand 11th class results will be released on the same day - something that had not been confirmed earlier. However, the exact timing for the release of said results has not been given.

As we reported earlier, approximately 1.49 lakh students participated in the 2018 10th exam, while about 1.32 lakh students took the Uttarakhand 12th exam. The SSC exam was held between March 5th and March 24th, and the 12th exam from March 6th to March 24th of this year.

How to check the 2018 UBSE 10th, 11th or 12th result

Log on to the official website of the UBSE. Click on the link for the Uttarakhand board 10th, 11th or 12th results. Enter all the details requested, such as roll number, date of birth, security code, and click on submit. You will be able to access your Uttarakhand 10th, 11th and 12th marks this way. The marks can be printed out.

Of the 1,309 centres in which the 2018 UBSE 10th and 12th exams were conducted, 230 were declared sensitive. Most of sensitive centres come under the districts of Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli and US Nagar.